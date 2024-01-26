Mel Kiper reverses course in latest big board, puts Jayden Daniels ahead of Drake Maye

The 2023 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to turn our attention to what should be a busy draft season for former Tigers stars.

First and foremost, all eyes are on Jayden Daniels and where he ultimately lands after a stellar season in which he won the Heisman Trophy and catapulted himself from an undrafted prospect to a nearly surefire top-five pick.

Where exactly he stands in the quarterback pecking order is a matter of debate. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had previously ranked Daniels fourth overall and the third quarterback behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but in the latest big board Kiper published Friday, Daniels is moving up a spot.

He jumped Maye in the rankings and now sits as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect. If that ranking comes true on draft night, it would likely mean Daniels goes to the Washington Commanders with the second pick.

There were no changes in this update for Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who held firm in the rankings at No. 6 and No. 11 overall, respectively.

The draft is still a few months away, but the quarterback debate involving Daniels has only just begun.

