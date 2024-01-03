Mel Kiper and other analysts tackle the 2024 NFL draft QB class

The college football season has just one game left. All-star college games are near. The scouting process for the NFL draft is about to roar into overdrive. The 2024 NFL draft is just four months away. Draft season is getting closer and closer. We are venturing into the portion of the calendar when ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper becomes one of the most visible people on sports television.

Kiper, the foremost TV personality connected to the NFL draft over the past several decades, has a lot to discuss about the 2024 draft. One of the really hot topics right now is the 2024 quarterback class, given the excellence of Caleb Williams and the brilliant performance of Michael Penix in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

Some people will tell you that Penix should be a top-five draft pick, which is a relatively new development. The longstanding consensus is that Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are both going to be top-three picks in the draft. Will Penix elbow out at least one of them from the top three? See where Mel Kiper stands on this and related issues in the great quarterback debate of 2024.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire