Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft: 49ers not 'guaranteed' starter in second round

Who 49ers select at No. 61 in Kiper's latest mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL Draft is not quite as exciting for the 49ers this year as it was last year.

Trading up to draft quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick, the 49ers shipped off three first-round selections to the Miami Dolphins, including their first-round pick this year.

Without a pick in the first round, San Francisco will make its first selection at No. 61 overall late in the second round.

ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper released his latest two-round mock draft on Wednesday, where he has the 49ers selecting a defensive back.

No. 61: Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, Nebraska

"This is the 49ers' debut pick in this draft, but this late in Round 2, they're not going to be guaranteed to get a starter," Kiper writes. "They can take a need position, sure, but they shouldn't reach to make it happen. Taylor-Britt makes sense because he has some raw tools with which to work and has the skill set to play multiple spots. He had 11 pass breakups last season. San Francisco signed Charvarius Ward but should add corner depth"

Taylor-Britt played four seasons at Nebraska, recording 140 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, one touchdown and four forced fumbles.

Despite not having a first-round pick, the 49ers do have nine total selections in the draft this year. With a roster as talented as San Francisco's, there aren't as many starting opportunities available to rookie players.

Even if their first pick in the draft doesn't immediately win a starting job, we know for sure that the 49ers will always value their depth as much, if not more than most teams.

