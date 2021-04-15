Breaking News:

Dallas Wings draft Texas star Charli Collier No. 1 overall in WNBA draft

Mel Kiper’s NFL draft projections for Texas’ Joseph Ossai and Samuel Cosmi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mel Kiper predicts a pair of former Longhorns to be selected within the first 64 picks. OT Samuel Cosmi: No. 54 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. EDGE/OLB Joseph Ossai: No. 56 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Recommended Stories