Mel Kiper’s mock draft has Cardinals landing elite pass rusher

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft of 2023. It is that time of year.

The Arizona Cardinals have the third overall pick in the draft, so they will have their choice of elite talent, especially since they don’t really need to worry about a quarterback.

While the reality is there will certainly be trades that will lead to one or two quarterbacks taken before the Cardinals pick at No. 3 overall, this new mock draft from Kiper has the Chicago Bears standing pat with the first overall selection.

They take Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, which means the Cardinals take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson.

New Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort gets a premium pick to try to improve this roster, and he could luck into a Pro Bowl edge rusher right off the bat. Anderson was a tackle-for-loss machine in college — he had 54 over the past two seasons — and dominated offensive tackles in both the run and pass game. He was unblockable at times against SEC competition. For the Cardinals, who are losing the retired J.J. Watt, he could play some outside linebacker and move around the defense to create mismatches. This would be a home run pick for Ossenfort & Co.

Whether the Cardinals end up in a new defense with a new coaching staff or maintain their current scheme, the Cardinals need an elite pass rusher.

Anderson gives them that potential and grouping him with Markus Golden and the youth of Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas gives the Cardinals a frightening mix of pass rushers.

