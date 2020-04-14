Mel Kiper mock draft: Bears add offensive firepower in 2nd round

The 2020 NFL draft won't be anything like what football fans are used to. With all 32 teams and commissioner Roger Goodell forced to work from home in a virtual draft environment, the league will make its best effort to make draft weekend as entertaining as always.

And that's where Mel Kiper comes in. The OG of mock drafts was at it again Tuesday as his fourth mock of the 2020 draft cycle was published by ESPN. The good news for Bears fans? It's a two-rounder.

Kiper's projection is a good one for Chicago's offense. They add two immediate contributors to the passing game in Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet and Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler.

No. 43: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame I'm not sold on Jimmy Graham making an impact this season, and neither Trey Burton nor Adam Shaheen has worked out in Chicago. Kmet is the best tight end in an unspectacular class, but the talent is there for him to be a good blocker and receiver. This pick comes from the Raiders in the Khalil Mack trade, and the Bears still have their own at No. 50. No. 50: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State Whether it's Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback in 2020, the Bears need weapons. That's why I got them a tight end at No. 43, and that's why I'm going with a wide receiver here. Hamler, who is only 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, is explosive in space and can play in the slot or outside. Though he wasn't able to work out at the combine because of a hamstring injury, I feel comfortable saying he's one of the fastest players in the class. His problem last season was drops -- he had nine. If he can get that corrected, Chicago will have a really good player on its hands.

Kmet would bring a unique skill set to the Bears' tight end room. He would arguably be Chicago's most well-rounded player at the position even if he doesn't offer the kind of playmaking upside as Burton (when healthy) or Graham (from 2013). His ability to contribute as a chain-mover and red-zone target in the passing game and upside as a blocker in the run game would make him a difficult player to keep off the field.

As for Hamler, he'd provide the Bears with the kind of explosive slot receiver that's been missing since Matt Nagy took over the head coaching job in 2018. While Anthony Miller has a slot receiver's skill set, he isn't nearly the kind of stop-and-start player that Hamler is. With Miller's ability to make plays as an outside receiver, a trio of Allen Robinson, Miller and Hamler would be a lot of fun to watch.

