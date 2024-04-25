Mel Kiper: Michael Penix Jr. won’t fall past Raiders at No. 13 overall

Here at Seahawks Wire we have been on Michael Penix Jr. watch even before the team hired Ryan Grubb as their offensive coordinator. For a long time the conventional wisdom was that Penix would still be available at the start of Round 2. However, thanks to his performance at the combine and Washington’s Pro Day, he’s now expected to be taken before Seattle is on the clock at No. 16 overall. Here’s more evidence pointing in that direction as the draft arrives.

The original draft guru, Mel Kiper at ESPN has shared a bunch of predictions going into the draft, including one that says Penix won’t last past No. 13 overall, where the Raiders are slated to pick:

“The Washington quarterback is liked by several teams with picks in the teens, but I don’t think he’ll last past the Raiders at No. 13. That’s a little rich for my tastes — he finished No. 24 on my Big Board — but there are several teams looking for their quarterback of the future in this class, and his accuracy, experience and moxie make him appealing.”

Already missing a second-round pick thanks to the Leonard Williams trade, the Seahawks simply don’t have the capital to move up from 16 for Penix or anybody else. Unless he falls, the Penix-Seattle connection will stop tonight.

However, the good news is that the 2024 draft class is deep at quarterback and they might still be able to land a quality prospect as late as Day 3. The other big name we will be keeping an eye on is Spencer Rattler from South Carolina, who’s projected to get drafted in Round 2 or Round 3.

