Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

Chris Roling
·2 min read
Even the experts have a tough time with the Cincinnati Bengals in mock drafts this year.

That includes ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., the one mostly behind the draft craze itself.

In his latest two-round mock draft, he makes what he describes as a brutal decision in going with Penei Sewell:

“This was the toughest call for me. It came down to Sewell and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who knows Joe Burrow well from their time together at LSU and would be an excellent fit next to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Ultimately, the Bengals’ offensive line was such a disaster that I don’t think they can pass on Sewell, who should start immediately at one of the tackle spots opposite Jonah Williams. The good thing for Cincinnati is that tackle and wideout are two of the deepest positions in this class, and it should be able to find a starter at those positions at the top of Round 2.”

Kiper then loops back and attacks the wideout need with North Carolina’s Dyami Brown:

“Since I went offensive tackle for Cincinnati at No. 5, I wanted to get a receiver here, and there has been some buzz around Brown. He had back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards while averaging 20 yards per catch. He’s a deep threat who could also work on underneath routes.”

It’s not the worst way to go for the Bengals and we’ve had very similar mock drafts here. Protecting Joe Burrow is critical, hence Sewell still standing as one of the favorites.

Still, Ja’Marr Chase needs to be considered a favorite too. This is a deep offensive line class, but there just isn’t another Chase — he’s getting comps to Julio Jones and others for a reason.

But this mock just speaks to what a good spot the Bengals sit in — they’re all but guaranteed one of the top three non-quarterback prospects and will be much better immediately for it.

