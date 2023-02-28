Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft predicts multiple trades for Bryce Young

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and this year is expected to be full of excitement. The Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick but are allegedly shopping it, hearing offers from multiple teams in need of a quarterback.

Who might that quarterback be? Many expect it to be former Alabama star, Bryce Young.

ESPN lead NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper revealed his latest 2023 mock draft. In it, multiple trades near the top take place.

Kiper predicts the Houston Texans to trade with the Bears to move up one spot and select Young.

“On the field, Young doesn’t have many flaws,” writes Kiper. “The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has outstanding pocket presence and is an amazing processor, always a step ahead of where to go with the football. If everything checks out at the combine, I think he’s going to be the top player off the board, no matter the team.”

Two picks later, Kiper has the Arizona Cardinals selecting the most dominant defensive player in college football in 2022, Will Anderson Jr.

“The Cardinals ranked 31st in points allowed per game last season (26.4), so Anderson isn’t the only player this unit needs,” writes Kiper. “If I were Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort, I’d also bring back free agent tackle Zach Allen so Anderson could have some help next to him. Again, though, this is a great way to start for the new regime.”

With the combine underway and Alabama pro day around the corner, Roll Tide wire will continue to cover former Crimson Tide players preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

