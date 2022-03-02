Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft has two Ohio State wideouts on the move

The 2022 NFL draft is getting closer and closer, and you can bet you’ll see plenty of Ohio State players hearing their names called as usual. However, this year is a little different because the two Buckeyes expected to go in the first round are two wide receivers, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Both guys have moved up and down the first round each time a new mock draft has come out, but most are in agreement that both will be taken somewhere in the first 32 picks on day one.

In the latest mock drafts (subscription required) by ESPN’s Mel Kiper however, he’s got both on the move a little further down than what we’ve seen not only from him, but from others. According to Kiper, there will be a big trade by the Cleveland Browns that could change the whole way each of the two is looked at.

So, how does Kiper see it all playing out? Let’s find out.

NEXT … Which OSU wide receiver will be taken first, and where?

Garrett Wilson – No. 14 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints

Sat., Nov. 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network.

What Kiper Says

There are many questions around the post-Sean Payton era for the Saints, but it’s clear that the team has to add more weapons around whomever plays quarterback in 2022. Michael Thomas should be back after missing all of last season, and he could use a wideout to take some pressure off him. Wilson has the versatility to play in the slot or outside, and he can pile on yards after the catch. He had 113 catches and 18 touchdowns for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons.

If the Saints keep the No. 18 pick, offensive tackle could be in play, especially if Trevor Penning is available. Quarterback Malik Willis could be an option, too, but the Saints are more ready to try to win in 2022, and I think Willis needs a little more seasoning before he’s thrown into the fire in the NFL.

NEXT … A Buckeye in the desert?

Chris Olave – No. 23 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals

DISPATCH: Chris Olave confirms he will not play in the Rose Bowl

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Kiper Says

Sure, Arizona spent a second-round pick on Rondale Moore a year ago, but he’s more of a slot receiver who could be used in the run game, too. He averaged a staggeringly low 8.1 yards per catch on his 54 receptions, producing just 18 first downs. Think of Olave as more of a replacement for A.J. Green, who is a free agent. Olave can line up outside and run crisp routes to beat cornerbacks. He had 35 career touchdowns for the Buckeyes. This would be a selection to try to make Kyler Murray a little happier heading into an important season.