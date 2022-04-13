Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft sends Lions fans over the edge

Normally we like to break down some prominent mock drafts as they’re released and analyze the haul for the Detroit Lions. But with the latest offering from ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., Lions fans didn’t need to wait to react.

It’s been about as well-received as a blizzard during Spring Break.

Kiper’s three selection for the Lions are definitely against the grain from most contemporary mock drafts:

No. 2 overall: Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner

No. 32: Georgia S Lewis Cine

No. 34: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Most fans seem just fine with Cine. But the reaction to a cornerback at No. 2 overall and a player who will almost certainly miss the 2022 season with an Achilles injury at No. 34 is a tough sell for a lot of Detroit fans (and media).

Note: Many of these come in reaction to a tweet from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. Not all are family-friendly.

Safe to say @AdhamBeydoun and @KoryEWoods are not a fan of Mel Kiper's newest mock draft that has the Lions selecting Sauce Gardner number two overall. pic.twitter.com/SbdaKOExov — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) April 13, 2022

Not gonna happen. Mel Kiper is the worst. Internet Troll Guy has better & more accurate mocks. Lions are grabbing an edge rusher or trading out. Thats it. https://t.co/sTqMmuHxQr — Chris T. Bonjour (@ChrisTBonjour) April 13, 2022

Lions fans getting all worked up about Mel Kiper's mock draft. Looks like mission accomplished for Mel, he's got people talking. — Smile like you mean it (@Mr__Jeremy) April 13, 2022

When I was a kid I always thought Kiper was a mad genius, now he is more like the drunk guy at the end of the bar making stuff up and throwing it out to the world. — Real Deal Sports Talk with KP (@realdealkvp) April 13, 2022

I don’t pay attention to kiper anymore. He fell off when he got mad people draft players in a different spot that he thought. When they pan out he acts like he never said it. The day of the “ draft” experts are slowly coming to an end with all the footage we can access so easily. — villo Gonzalez (@villoks84) April 13, 2022

I don't see much argument with Cine @ 32, but a corner #2 overall and a guy who probably won't play in 2022 @ 34 is, uh, head scratching. — Lizard Squad OG Member (@brianinbfield) April 13, 2022

I would be livid https://t.co/ZfXyUU6RJW — Brad (@BradTheLionsFan) April 13, 2022

Yeah how 'bout we not listen to Mel Kiper's silly draft takes https://t.co/rhgSQLxef4 — Rich (@RSL248) April 13, 2022

I'll actually stop being a fan of the team. https://t.co/JKr38XmZ5s — Rex on Sports (@HoopsRex) April 13, 2022

Can we stop taking Mel Kiper seriously now? https://t.co/Isz3J4iKn6 — Deakon Dozy-Aye (@Dozier_313) April 13, 2022

Wow, that has to be the worst mock draft for us so far. https://t.co/Z1rcue2ptu — Sean Smith (@SmithFam0615) April 13, 2022

Just one of those mock drafts you open and see the #2 pick and shrug and close the window because you know the validity of everything following the 2nd pick is compromised by a 0% chance pick at 2 — DB (@derekbrooks_) April 13, 2022

1

1