Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft and has three Tigers in the 1st round

Mel Kiper recently released his latest two-round mock draft and he has three LSU Tigers being drafted in the first round.

Kiper has Jayden Daniels going to the Washington Commanders with the second pick of the NFL Draft. The Commanders just shipped off their former starting quarterback, Sam Howell, so they need a quarterback.

Kiper has Malik Nabers going to the New York Giants with the sixth pick of the NFL draft. The Giants just lost their best playmaker, Saquon Barkley, and Daniel Jones needs help in a major way. Nabers can’t fully solve their issues, but he can help.

Kiper has Brian Thomas Jr. going to the Buffalo Bills with the 28th pick of the NFL Draft. Blockbuster news came out of Buffalo recently as Stephon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans for a second-round draft pick in the 2025 Draft. Josh Allen can not do all the work by himself. Thomas would be a great downfield option for Allen.

The 2024 NFL Draft starts on April 25.

