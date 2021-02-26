Mel Kiper Jr. uses Josh Allen to defend Justin Fields

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The Bills are not in the market for a quarterback this offseason after the emergence of Josh Allen in 2020. Still, one can’t help hearing all about the QB prospects ahead of the NFL Draft early in the offseason.

With almost two months to go until the 2021 rookie selection process, quarterbacks are grabbing all the draft-related headlines. Among those name are Ohio State’s Justin Fields. His draft stock has him all over the first round.

Another thing that is continuing this offseason is ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. having one of the most talked about mock drafts. Recently he slated offensive lineman Teven Jenkins to the Bills in his second mock draft this week.

But Kiper also created some buzz with his latest guesses because the 49ers trade up to select Fields early and in explaining that via ESPN’s morning program Get Up this week, Kiper used Allen to do so.

The draft guru explained that he’s high on Fields in the same manner that he was with Allen in 2018. Is he the most polished player right now? Maybe not, but projecting forward, Kiper believes so.

“Everybody hates Sam Darnold now, but he had better anticipation, he was better than Josh Allen [in 2018],” Kiper said.

“Josh, Justin (Herbert) and now Justin, what’s with the J’s? Nobody seems to like them coming through the draft process, because they don’t throw with anticipation? Scout with anticipation, that might help these guys make better decisions, long term,” Kiper added.

Kiper has done this a long time and isn’t perfect in his analysis, but he often adamantly stands up for Buffalo’s quarterback, saying he liked Allen’s skills before any draft analyst out there. Evidently he still is beating that drum, and very loudly.

And hey, throwing a Jets quarterback under the bus in the process? Nothing that Bills Mafia won’t love hearing…

