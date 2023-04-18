Mel Kiper Jr, Todd McShay dual 3-round mock draft picks for Raiders

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr and Todd McShay got together to play GM for each of the 32 teams over the first three rounds. Here is who they have the Raiders taking and why.

Round 1, pick 7

Kiper’s pick: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois I thought hard about Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, but the reality is the Raiders believe they have the roster to compete in the AFC West this season. That’s why they signed Jimmy Garoppolo. If they want a defender to help them in 2023, it’s Witherspoon, who could immediately become their top guy.

Note: Kiper made this pick with Christian Gonzalez on the board. McShay had the Falcons take Gonzalez with the next pick.

Round 2, pick 38

McShay’s pick: Steve Avila, C/G, TCU Mel took care of the cornerback need in the first round, so I’m moving on to the offensive line in the second. The Raiders invested in Jimmy Garoppolo and franchise-tagged running back Josh Jacobs, so why not give them both some help on the interior line. Avila could end up being a really good run-blocker in the pros.

Note: The Raiders address a huge need right where they need to address it. Avila is just the third interior offensive lineman taken in this draft. And Kiper swiped Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker with the pick just before this to the Seahawks. So, no QB for the Raiders with either of their first two picks.

Round 3, pick 70

McShay’s pick: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State The Raiders traded away Darren Waller, and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ranked second in the NFL in yards per attempt on passes to tight ends last season (9.5). Kraft would be a red zone favorite for Garoppolo in Las Vegas.

Note: Another big need position for the Raiders after the trade of Darren Waller and the exit of Foster Moreau. Kraft is the seventh tight end taken in this mock draft.

Round 3, pick 100

McShay’s pick: Tavius Robinson, OLB, Ole Miss Chandler Jones is 33 years old, and he didn’t live up to expectations in his first season in Las Vegas, so getting more explosive pass-rushers with versatility wouldn’t be a bad call for the Raiders.

Note: The Raiders could probably get by with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but depth is a need and at this point in the draft, you’re looking more at best player available than specific needs anyway.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire