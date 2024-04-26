Mel Kiper Jr. scratches head over 49ers’ first-round Pearsall pick

The 2024 NFL draft is in full swing the day after the opening round that saw the first 32 players heading to their new homes among the professional ranks. The annual event always brings a few twists and turns — and this year was no different.

With the 31st pick of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers made wide receiver Ricky Pearsall a first-round selection from the Florida Gators in a surprise that was both welcomed and puzzling. The standout pass-catcher began the draft season much further down the board but saw his stock metempirical rise over the past few months.

However, many members of the media were befuddled by the selection, questioning Pearsall’s talent in relation to those he leapfrogged over as well as the potential issues the Niners’ franchise is dealing with in the wideout room.

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. weighed in with his take afterward, opining on both of those issues in his winners, losers and values column.

“This one makes you wonder what’s going on with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, right? Could the 49ers have more moves coming?” Kiper asks.

“In the end, though, I had Pearsall ranked below both Xavier Legette, Keon Coleman and Adonai Mitchell, all of whom were still available at the end of Round 1. Pearsall lit up the combine with his testing numbers, and he could be a better pro than college player. He’s my No. 10 wideout.”

Round 2 kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and the draft concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET. NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting the event; coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+.

