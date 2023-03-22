Mel Kiper Jr. reveals what he thinks Anthony Richardson’s ceiling is

With the 2023 NFL draft just over a month away, NFL scouts, coaches, and executives are preparing to make selections that could alter the fate of their franchises. Concurrently, networks like ESPN are pouring everything into their coverage of the draft, including analyst Mel Kiper Jr. appearing on First Take, like he did on Monday morning.

In his conversation with Stephen A. Smith, Kiper Jr. revealed what he believes Anthony Richardson’s ceiling could be, saying he could go down as the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class. That’s a bold statement, considering that Bryce Young and CJ Stroud have been considered the two best prospects at the position for over a year now.

.@MelKiperESPN says Anthony Richardson could be the best QB in this draft class 👀 pic.twitter.com/ThDDQUOeEl — First Take (@FirstTake) March 21, 2023

In his assessment, Kiper Jr. mentions how good Richardson looked in the 2022 season-opening win over eventually Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes. And he’s right about that. After the Utah game, college football fans across the country praised Richardson for his athleticism, playmaking abilities, and overall composure in such an important, nationally televised game.

Richardson’s inexperience began to show itself immediately after the opener. He was inconsistent at times throughout the season and seemed to have more moments where it seemed like the game go to him mentally. He did, however, have moments of brilliance, like his elite pocket presence and situational awareness.

At the NFL combine, Richardson wowed NFL personnel with his athleticism and record-breaking performances in the combine events. With the Carolina Panthers trading up to the No. 1 overall pick, Richardson’s future team is more difficult to predict. While many Florida fans would have liked to see Richardson return for one more season, both for the benefit of the Gators and for the Gainesville native to get more starting experience, his top 10 projection is too much to pass up.

In Draft Wire’s latest mock draft, Anthony Richardson is projected to go to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 overall pick. If he lands in Seattle, Richardson will be able to learn from QB Geno Smith, who just re-signed in Seattle, and head coach Pete Carroll, whose experience with dual-threat QBs can only be seen as a positive for Richardson’s development.

