Mel Kiper, Jr. releases top 10 tight end rankings for 2023 NFL draft

Consider longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. a fan of former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer headed the group of tight ends that Kiper calls the 10 best in the 2023 NFL draft.

Kiper said of Mayer:

“NFL teams want tight ends who can stretch the deep middle of the field — and block well enough to line up next to offensive tackles, that’s Mayer, who can be a force in the red zone. Linebackers simply can’t cover him (and safeties struggle with his size). He has a wide catch radius and could produce as a pass-catcher in the NFL. He’s a complete player.”

Mayer declared for the draft following Notre Dame’s regular season finale at USC. He exits Notre Dame leading all tight ends in program history in nearly every statistical category despite only playing three seasons.

Here is how Kiper ranked the entire top 10 tight ends for the 2023 NFL draft:

Just Missed (1/2): Payne Durham, Purdue

Purdue’s Payne Durham (87) is tackled by Indiana’s Bryant Fitzgerald (31) during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Just missed (2/2): Cade Stover, Ohio State

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) runs after the catch as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) defends during there second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

10. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) runs for extra yards after a catch during the second half of the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

9. Will Mallory, Miami (FL)

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory (85) runs the ball around Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (20) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

8. Cameron Latu, Alabama

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) breaks a tackle attempt by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Ladarius Tennison (13) during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

7. Davis Allen, Clemson

Clemson tight end Davis Allen (84) runs after a catch near North Carolina defensive back Lejond Cavazos (6) during the first quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022. – USA TODAY SPORTS

6. Darnell Washington, Georgia

Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) after a catch during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

3. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) runs after a catch against during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft attempts to stay inbounds while being tackled by Holy Cross defenders in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Sioux Falls.

1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

