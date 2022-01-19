Mel Kiper, Jr. projects Kyle Hamilton to Big Apple

Mel Kiper, Jr. is seen as one of the original NFL draft gurus. That doesn’t mean he always gets things right but he was one of the first experts to specialize in analyzing college players from a draft perspective.

Decades later he’s still doing the same thing and released a mock draft for the 2022 NFL draft earlier this week. In it he had one Notre Dame player going in the first round, that of course being safety Kyle Hamilton.

Despite the injury that cost Hamilton nearly half of the 2022 season, Kiper had Hamilton going fourth overall to the New York Jets.

One negative of being a high draft pick is the teams that are selecting there as the Jets went just 2-14 this past season and are only 23-57 over the last five years.

Kyle Hamilton can do some amazing things on the football field – could he possibly be the savior for that struggling franchise?

