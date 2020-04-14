Mel Kiper Jr, others predict Justin Herbert over Tua to Miami

Heading into the 2019-20 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins appeared to be tanking the season to get a franchise quarterback in this year's NFL Draft, with one prospect in particular; Tua Tagovailoa.

Tank for Tua.

The rebuilding strategy had Miami fans turn "Tank for Tua" into a rallying call. However, the Dolphins won some games in the second half of the season resulting in the fifth-overall pick.

But, with the historic season by Joe Burrow and a season-ending right hip injury to Tagovalioa, the Dolphins are expected to have the ability to draft Tua with the fifth-overall pick.

But will they?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't think so, and he's not alone: NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, SI and CBSSports all have the Dolphins leaving the draft with Justin Herbert as their quarterback of the future.

Here's the first curveball of my new Mock Draft. As I wrote last week, there has been some buzz around Herbert to Miami, and it's real. The 6-foot-6 signal-caller has a lot of supporters across the league, and they love his upside and traits. And Herbert doesn't have the durability concerns that have a few teams worried about Tua Tagovailoa's future. On my board, I have Tagovailoa higher, but this is about projecting what I believe teams will do. And two weeks from the start of Round 1, I'm leaning Herbert to Miami. - Mel Kiper Jr.

This should not be such a surprise, however, as buzz for Herbert overtaking Tagovailoa has been trending that direction for weeks now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not only has Tua not been able to show NFL teams he's healthy while Herbert got named Senior Bowl MVP and killed it at the combine, NFL teams have not been able to have their own medical staffs check out Tua's hip.

His representation claims he's "fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions," but even if the tape favors Tua over Herbert, is it worth the risk? With the parity in the NFL, teams don't have top-five draft picks that often in the league and whiffing on one can derail a franchise or hitting on one can save one.

It'll come down to each franchise's risk tolerance on if Tua or Herbert will be the choice for them, as Bleacher Report Draft Scout Matt Miller broke down recently.

Multiple teams prefer Justin Herbert to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa because of injuries and the unknown. I was actually talking to a high level team executive yesterday and he said "You know, in a normal year you can honestly make an argument that Tua should be the number two overall pick and maybe number one overall pick but because you're taking a third party's word for it when it comes to his medicals at this point in time that teams are going to be a little bit hesitant," and because of that this guy and other teams have told me don't be surprised if Justin Herbert is the second quarterback picked because there are no questions about injuries when it comes to his evaluations.

The 6-foot-6, 237-pound Herbert passed for 3,417 yards, 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record, a Pac-12 Championship, and a Rose Bowl Championship in his senior season.

We will know for sure on April 23 when the first round of the NFL Draft goes on virtually.

Mel Kiper Jr, others predict Justin Herbert over Tua to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest