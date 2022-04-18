Mel Kiper Jr. names Tennessee DT Matthew Butler among favorite draft prospects

The Raiders are expected to try to add some talent and depth to their defensive line during the NFL Draft. But what player would make sense for them late on Day 2 or early on Day 3?

In a recent article by the great Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, he listed his favorite draft prospects in this class. One of those names is Tennessee defensive tackle Matthew Butler, who has been frequently mocked to the Raiders. Here is what Kiper had to say about Butler and his potential in the NFL:

“Want a Day 3 pick who will play a long time in the league? That’s Butler. I love his tape, and he rarely left the field for the Volunteers the past two seasons. At 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, he can split double-teams (or blow them up) and is incredibly disruptive (seven sacks from the interior since 2020). Turn on the film from the Alabama game to see him wreak havoc on the Crimson Tide, even in a blowout loss. And like I said, his stamina and consistent effort is rare for 300-pounders in the NFL. He’s not going to be an every-down player early in his career, but he has the tools to get there.”

Kiper projects Butler to be selected sometime on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, most likely in the fourth round. That is excellent news for the Raiders as they have just one pick in the first two days of the draft.

Butler fits a lot of what the Raiders need on the defensive line, but they wouldn’t need to spend a premium pick to acquire him. Should he be available to them in the fourth round, it seems unlikely that the Raiders would pass on a talent like him.

Keep an eye on the former SEC star as he should be a target for the Raiders during the 2022 NFL Draft.

