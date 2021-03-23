In Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft, Vikings move up to land elite offensive lineman

This offseason, Minnesota released LT Riley Reiff. The team has yet to add reinforcements to the offensive line in free agency, except for re-signing swing tackle Rashod Hill.

So there is a question over what to do with the unit and, specifically, Ezra Cleveland. Cleveland is coming off a rookie year at right guard, but in 2021 he could play tackle like he did in college. So the Vikings have a decision over whether to add a guard or tackle to shore up the offensive line.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has a suggestion. In his recent mock draft, Kiper Jr. has the Vikings moving up five spots — from No. 14 to No. 9 — in order to land what some consider an elite prospect in the NFL draft.

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Photo: Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Sewell is arguably the top tackle prospect in this year's draft. I think Minnesota trading up and taking him would likely make Sewell the left tackle of the future in Minnesota. Here is what Kiper Jr. said about the choice:

"I like the fit here, particularly with Riley Reiff leaving in free agency. Sewell is an elite talent, and if this quarterback class wasn't so strong, he might be a lock for the top five. The Vikings have had offensive line issues for years, but Sewell would plug their hole on the left side. An elite O-line covers up roster flaws, and this is a step toward improving the entire offense. If Minnesota stays at No. 14 or does the opposite approach and trades down, keep an eye on safety. With Anthony Harris gone in free agency, there's a void there next to Harrison Smith."

