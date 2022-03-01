Mel Kiper, Jr.’s latest mock draft sends Kyle Hamilton to Big Apple

Where will Kyle Hamilton be drafted this spring? We know the former Notre Dame star will have his name called early in the NFL draft but just how early might that be?

Some projections have had him going as high as second overall while others have him falling towards the end of the top ten. One of the first to take over the world of analyzing the NFL draft has his latest 2022 mock draft out and sends Hamilton to the New York Jets at fourth overall.

Here is what Mel Kiper, Jr. of ESPN had to say about Hamilton:

“I’m going to stick with Hamilton to the Jets, who were awful in the secondary in 2021 and could lose Marcus Maye in free agency. Because I know you’re thinking it: No, this is not too high to take a safety. Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame and could play multiple spots along the defense at the next level. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1. The Jets still have another first-round pick to try to improve their offense.”

Just how bad was the Jets secondary in 2021? They gave up the third-most passing yards in the league while being outscored on average by over 11 points per game.

