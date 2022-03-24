Mel Kiper Jr. gives praise to Michigan State football FB Connor Heyward

Breaking News:

Connor Heyward

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Connor Heyward has absolutely excelled throughout the NFL Draft process this offseason. Heyward made the change from running back to tight end before the 2021 football season, and excelled for the Spartans in that role. Now, as he hopes to take a step towards the next level, Heyward will have to blend the skills he has at both positions to gain a prominent role in professional football.

Heyward will be classified as a fullback, but as Spartan fans know, he can play a lot of different roles on an offense which should garner him a lot of looks from NFL franchises.

