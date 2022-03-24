Mel Kiper Jr. gives praise to Michigan State football FB Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward has absolutely excelled throughout the NFL Draft process this offseason. Heyward made the change from running back to tight end before the 2021 football season, and excelled for the Spartans in that role. Now, as he hopes to take a step towards the next level, Heyward will have to blend the skills he has at both positions to gain a prominent role in professional football.

Mel Kiper Jr. is really talking up FB Connor Heyward – says he's a guy who wears a lot of hats and will be getting a lot of buzz on Day 3 as a 4th/5th round guy. "Love the blood line and the history of that family. Everything in that situation, you're rooting for." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 23, 2022

Heyward will be classified as a fullback, but as Spartan fans know, he can play a lot of different roles on an offense which should garner him a lot of looks from NFL franchises.

More!