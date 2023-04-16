Mel Kiper Jr. explains why Bryce Young should be the first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft

Bryce Young has long been expected to be in the conversation for the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. ESPN’s lead NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. now makes his stance clear: Young should be the first pick.

The Carolina Panthers will be the first team to select a player in the draft and Kiper believes the franchise has done enough in the 2023 offseason to make it the best possible landing spot for an impact player like Young.

He also mentions Young’s 2022 college football season performance helped his draft projections. Without a superstar cast of skill position players, he was still one of the best players in the nation.

Whether it be the Panthers or another team. An NFL franchise will be very happy with Young.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Young and other former Alabama players as the 2023 NFL draft begins on April 27.

