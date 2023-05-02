Mel Kiper Jr.: Bills earn ‘B’ grade for 2023 NFL draft class

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. felt like that Buffalo Bills earned a “solid” grade for their work done at the 2023 NFL draft.

Kiper admitted that he did not forsee the Bills in the tight end market, especially in the first round. Many thought the same.

But Kiper acknowledges that generalizing the selection of Dalton Kincaid in Round 1 make it more appealing. The ESPN analyst figures Kincaid is a strong slot receiver addition.

But pulling down Buffalo’s recap grade is the lack of Tremaine Edmunds replacement. Kiper does not think third-round pick Dorian Williams get the job done there.

That makes sense since Buffalo’s general manager, Brandon Beane, said the same after the draft.

Comparatively to the rest of the AFC East, the Bills were level with just about everyone else in terms of Kiper’s grades. He tabbed the New England Patriots with a B-plus mark, but the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins also earned a B.

Kiper’s full breakdown on the Bills’ 2023 draft haul can be found below:

Top needs entering the draft: ILB, CB, S, WR, RB I didn’t have tight end listed among the Bills’ pre-draft needs, but we ought to consider their first pick as a player who could fill the void at slot receiver. They traded up two spots to take Dalton Kincaid (25), the best pass-catching tight end in this class. He led all FBS tight ends with 70 catches last season and did a lot of damage out of the slot. This is a team that needed a playmaker to take the load off Stefon Diggs, and Kincaid will help. Josh Allen now has Kincaid and Dawson Knox as his top two tight ends, and he has to be thrilled. O’Cyrus Torrence (59) is a road-grading guard who should push for early playing time. Off-ball linebacker Dorian Williams (91) ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and he has some coverage ability. After Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency, Buffalo has a need at inside ‘backer, though I’m not sure Williams is the perfect fit. Nick Broeker (230) is a decent guard prospect who is definitely worth a Round 7 flier. I question the Bills not taking a corner until the seventh round, but the first three selections in this class are enough for a solid B.

