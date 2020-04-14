Mel Kiper Jr.'s new 2020 NFL Mock Draft has Patriots taking star linebacker

The New England Patriots have plenty of roster needs on offense, but it might be a better idea to target defense with their first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady left in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which leaves a huge question mark at quarterback. But aside from Brady, the Patriots haven't had any other major departures on offense this offseason.

Defense is a different story. Several important and veteran defensive players have left through free agency and the trade market over the last month, including defensive tackle Danny Shelton, linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts, as well as safeties Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner. The Patriots defense in general isn't a very young group, so adding some young talent on that side of the ball makes a lot of sense.

ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft has the Patriots filling a need at linebacker with the selection of Wisconsin star Zack Baun. Here's Kiper's reasoning for slotting Baun to New England at No. 23 overall:

It's really tough to predict what Bill Belichick is going to do in a draft, but we know that he likes versatile front-seven pieces. That's Baun, who broke out for the Badgers last season with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 total tackles for loss. The Patriots lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency, so Baun fills a need. Since it appears New England is happy with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at quarterback, I'll stay away from that position.

Baun's ability to effectively rush the passer and drop back in coverage makes him a good fit in Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's defense. He's also a good athlete with a relentless motor. Baun is coming off a 2019 season in which he set career highs in many stats and earned a first team all-Big Ten Conference selection.

He's rated as the fourth- or fifth-best linebacker in most prospect rankings on the 2020 draft class. Several mock drafts have him going in the final third of the first round, or even in the early second round range.

Baun is a solid choice for the Patriots if they are looking for an all-around linebacker who can be used in a bunch of different situations. As noted above, free agency hit the Patriots' linebacker depth pretty hard, and it's a position they must invest in during this month's draft.

