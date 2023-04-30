Mel Kiper grades Saints draft a B-minus, criticizes ‘a few significant reaches’

The 2023 NFL draft has drawn to a close, which means it’s time for analysts like ESPN’s Mel Kiper to issue report cards. Now, draft grades are ultimately worthless, sure, but it’s a useful exercise for recapping the draft class and getting an idea of what’s expected for each player on their new team.

And Kiper likes a lot of what the New Orleans Saints were able to do, though he criticized them for what he sees as reaching on some prospects he didn’t rate as highly as others. And he still hasn’t gotten over the decision to trade this year’s first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, which, to be fair, was nearly a catastrophic mistake. Kiper’s takeaways in grading the 2023 Saints draft class a B-minus:

Achane did have a lot of supporters among Saints fans, but there’s no way the team was going to draft him as a 188-pound running back with mediocre athletic testing results (outside of his 4.3-time in the 40-yard dash, which you would expect of someone in his weight class). He just doesn’t fit their established standards for the position. He’ll be a good pro especially in the high-octane Miami Dolphins offense, but Achane wasn’t a fit for the Saints.

Foskey was weirdly underrated throughout the entire draft class despite being just as athletic and more productive as players picked ahead of him, and as Kiper admitted he’s a great fit in the Saints defensive rotation. But so much of this draft hinges on Bresee staying healthy and available. His injuries were unrelated in college so it’s not like he has chronic health problems, but availability is the best ability, and he’s got to show the Saints can count on him. We’ll circle back in a few years and see whether Kiper was on the mark this time.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Sean Payton explains the Broncos' side of the trade for Saints TE Adam Trautman Tulane's Nick Anderson picked the perfect jersey to celebrate signing with the Saints Todd McShay says RB Kendre Miller was the Saints' best 2023 draft value pick

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire