Mel Kiper gives Cardinals ‘A’ for work in 2024 draft

I really could have listed a few more needs above, including each position on defense. While the Cardinals surprised most everyone by winning four games last season, this is still a team with a below-average roster. They really needed a talent infusion in this draft, and they entered Thursday with 11 picks, tied for the most in the league. So, yes, general manager Monti Ossenfort could have traded down from No. 4 to add even more capital, but I like that he went with both the best prospect available and the team’s biggest need. Marvin Harrison Jr. (4) has everything it takes to be a future All-Pro wide receiver.

Darius Robinson (27) dominated against top prospects at the Senior Bowl, which made him rise into the Round 1 discussion. While he didn’t always live up to his talent level at Missouri, his potential is tantalizing. I didn’t love all of Ossenfort’s selections on Day 2, but I can see the strategy behind them, and he made two trades down to add capital. Offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (71) and tight end Tip Reiman (82) were both reaches on my board. Max Melton (43) should play immediately as the slot corner, while Trey Benson (66) has speed to burn. Benson thrived when bouncing runs to the outside then flying by defenders.

Arizona added even more to the secondary with corner Elijah Jones (90), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (104) and corner Jaden Davis (226), each of whom was a value on my board. Christian Jones (162) is a steal in my rankings, as I have him at No. 98 overall; that’s a stellar value pick by Ossenfort.

All in all, Ossenfort used 12 picks and hit all of the Cardinals’ top needs, including throwing four defensive backs at a porous pass D. This is a well-rounded and super-talented class.