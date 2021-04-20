Mel Kiper gives 49ers Justin Fields in duel mock with Todd McShay

Kiper gives Fields to 49ers in dueling mock with McShay originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warning: Do not look too far into this, 49ers fans.

If you woke up Tuesday morning and saw ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. give the 49ers Justin Fields with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, that isn't exactly the case.

Kiper and fellow ESPN draft expert Todd McShay released their three-round dueling mock draft based on who they would take, and Kiper went with the Ohio State QB No. 3 overall. The disclaimer here is it's who Kiper would go with if he were general manager John Lynch, not 100 percent who he believes Lynch actually will go with.

"You should know by now how much I like Fields," Kiper wrote. "He has all the tools to be a superstar, and he'd thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense."

This isn't the first time Kiper has raved about Fields. He believes Trevor Lawrence is the only quarterback better than Fields in this year's draft despite it looking like Fields could be the third, fourth or fifth QB taken this year.

“I think, for the 49ers, I would look at Justin Fields,” Kiper recently said. “I think he’s the second-best quarterback in this draft, but Mac Jones is the way it’s going, it seems like.

In his most recent mock draft, released on April 13, Kiper has Jones going to the 49ers and the New England Patriots trading up to No. 10 to draft Fields.

Come April 29, it doesn't matter who Kiper prefers or what he would do. All that matters is what Kyle Shanahan wants.

Shanahan and Lynch have seen Fields, Jones and Trey Lance in person ahead of the draft. We're all guessing at this point what the 49ers' decision-makers will do nine days from now.

