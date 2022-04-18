Mel Kiper’s draft favorites could fill Cowboys’ biggest holes

It’s coming down to the wire as teams finalize their big boards in preparation for the NFL draft. Most of the major prospects have been evaluated, tested, and scrutinized to exhaustion (both their own and fans’) by now, and most followers of a particular squad have a good sense of which names to be on the lookout for when it’s their front office’s turn on the clock.

But put the gradebooks away for a moment, because there’s also a place for going with gut. And if that gut belongs to longtime ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., it just may the thing that tips the balance between two comparable players when the pick is due.

Kiper has released his annual list of favorite prospects at each position in this year’s class. They’re not necessarily the best at their position or the guys that will be taken first, so there are a few diamonds in the relative rough. These prospects, Kiper explains, are ones he personally may have rated higher than his peers, or ones he’s given the edge to in case of a tie, or ones he simply finds himself repeatedly drawn to when watching tape.

The Cowboys are known to be believers in taking the best player at his position. And with several positions on the roster seen as areas of need, it may be worth getting to know who Kiper considers his favorite at those spots.

Wide receiver: Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) stretches to pull down a touchdown reception over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24.

Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

The multi-sport Bearcat isn’t getting the same buzz as receivers like Treylon Burks, Chris Olave, or George Pickens, all of whom are likely on the Cowboys’ radar as they look to address a depleted WR room. In fact, Kiper admits that Pierce “probably isn’t going in Round 1.” But he also says it wouldn’t totally shock him if he does, even comparing Pierce to Jordy Nelson.

“He has the physical traits that could make a team fall in love with him,” writes Kiper. “He ran a 4.41 40 and had a 40.5-inch vertical at the combine. Pierce isn’t just a workout warrior, though; he averaged 17 yards per catch, scored eight touchdowns and was one of the best vertical threats in the country last season. He’s going to run by defensive backs at the next level.”

Offensive tackle: Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) gets set for a play during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

There was a time when the Cowboys didn’t have to even think about their starting tackles. That time is long gone; Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015, and La’el Collins is wearing orange and black Bengal stripes. And while Terence Steele has impressed, Kiper says it’s hard to look past a talent like Penning. If Dallas wants him, though, they may have to move up to get him; he’s likely to be selected within the first 20 picks.

“He’s a nasty and physical finisher,” Kiper notes, “who will put defenders on their butts and get in their face (sometimes after the whistle). The big test for him was at Senior Bowl practices in January, and the 6-foot-7, 325-pounder held his own against some great players. He has the versatility to play left or right tackle in the NFL.”

Interior offensive line: Dylan Parham, Memphis

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham (OL36) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kiper combines guards and centers into one category here, and he zeroes in on a Memphis guard who can also play tackle. (Dallas loves versatility along the O-line.) With Connor Williams gone and questions about the long-term success of Connor McGovern, Parham would probably see immediate opportunities as a Cowboy. Although likely a third-rounder, Kiper says he’ll be ready to play sooner rather than later.

Parham “started 51 games in college,” Kiper explains, “playing both guard spots and right tackle. He’s not a massive road grader in the run game — he measured 6-foot-3, 311 pounds at the combine — but he is very technically sound. He knows exactly what he’s doing on every snap. He allowed just one sack last season.”

Defensive end: Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats wide receiver Dez Boykin (10) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) attempt a tackle during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Cameroon native took a while to burst onto the college football scene, going from low-visibility Temple to the bright lights of Penn State for just his senior year. He’s taken a similar route in the pre-draft process, becoming an increasingly hotter name in recent weeks. Kiper has mocked Ebiketie to Dallas as a first-round replacement for Randy Gregory, but he thinks the 23-year-old might be even better as an outside linebacker.

“He leveled up after transferring from Temple last season,” writes Kiper, “racking up 9.5 sacks and 46 pressures. Every team needs pass-rushers, and Ebiketie is a complete player. (He can get swallowed up at times in the run game, but his limitations are overblown.) He’ll play all three downs in the NFL, and he has All-Pro potential.” Playing alongside Micah Parsons would certainly help him flourish.

Defensive tackle: Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Oct 16, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) rushes around Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker (64) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have a solid rotation at defensive tackle. Osa Odighizuwa is still on the rise, and Neville Gallimore has been a quality draft pick. Trysten Hill is still an unknown commodity, though, and Quinton Bohanna is mostly unproven. Kiper believes this Tennessee product could be had at a Day Three price but end up playing a very long time in the league.

“He rarely left the field for the Volunteers the past two seasons. At 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, he can split double-teams (or blow them up) and is incredibly disruptive (seven sacks from the interior since 2020). Turn on the film from the Alabama game to see him wreak havoc on the Crimson Tide, even in a blowout loss,” Kiper says of Butler. “His stamina and consistent effort is rare for 300-pounders in the NFL. He’s not going to be an every-down player early in his career, but he has the tools to get there.”

Outside linebacker: Channing Tindall, Georgia

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) knocks the helmet of South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Dakereon Joyner (5) off on a tackle during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have a young linebacker corps anchored by Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. But Cox is coming off an injury, and Leighton Vander Esch is the only other Dallas linebacker with substantial game snaps. In the draft, they could do worse than a Georgia ‘backer who never even started a game for the Bulldogs. Tindall had the misfortune of being buried behind both Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker for the national champs. But when he found the field, he put on a show.

From Kiper: “He flies to the football and has some juice as a pass-rusher. He could end up as an inside or outside linebacker, depending on the scheme.

Tindall ran a blazing 4.47 40 and posted a 42-inch vertical at the combine, solidifying what he showed on tape.”

Safety: Daxton Hill, Michigan

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill (30) rushes during the first halfagainst the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys rarely swing big with a safety pick, and Hill looks to be a first-round lock. Still, if Dallas wants to finally address the position, the Michigan man could make bucking recent draft history worthwhile. The Cowboys re-signed Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, and still have Donovan Wilson. Second-year man Israel Mukuamu has yet to make an impact, though, so the position remains a need (as always) in Dallas.

“The former five-star recruit was kind of a tweener for the Wolverines,” offers Kiper on Hill, “and he spent most of last season at slot corner. He had some inconsistent snaps there, but that versatility is appealing to NFL teams. He has already gotten reps at nickel corner and all over the field as a safety. Hill could be best as a center fielder at the next level; he ran an elite 4.38 40 at the combine. He can get a few sacks and interceptions, and he’ll smother tight ends who try to outmuscle him. He is also an excellent tackler in space.”

