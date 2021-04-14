Mel Kiper connects Washington with a rookie QB, but not that rookie QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Davis Mills started just 11 games in three seasons at Stanford, but when it comes to the appetite of NFL teams for new quarterbacks, that might just be enough.

Original ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper predicted that the Washington Football Team will take Mills in the second round of the NFL Draft later this month. From Kiper:

Mills is an interesting case, as he played in only 14 games at Stanford, which would be the fewest by a drafted quarterback in the last 15 years. And yet, at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he has some arm-talent traits and looked like a first-round pick at times. He also looked like a Day 3 pick at other times. He threw for 428 yards with three touchdowns and three picks in his final college game. If I were running a team, I'd feel much better taking him on Day 2 than I would on Day 1, and this is a Washington team that could bring him along slowly. He's the type of quarterback talent teams bet on, though.

One thing is certain - NFL teams always bet on QB talent, and Washington is no different.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen already on the roster, Washington is not in a desperate spot to land a highly touted rookie signal-caller. So for all the buzz/rumors/hyperbole about the Burgundy and Gold's interest in North Dakota State star Trey Lance, it's hardly a lock he lands in the DMV.

Mills is a player that's seen his draft stock rise over the last month.

In 2017 he was the top-rated quarterback recruit in the country coming out of Greater Atlanta Christian High School, though his growth at Stanford was stunted. He redshirted that fall and barely played in 2018. In 2019 and 2020, Mills played in 13 games, completing more than 65 percent of his passes for nearly 3,500 yards with 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In total, Mills only played roughly a total of one college season over the course of three years. Injuries didn't help and neither did a Covid-reduced 2020 schedule.

Story continues

He's more unknown than known, but the talent, size and smarts are all there.

It's an intriguing option, especially if he can stay healthy and gain more experience. With Fitzpatrick loosely cemented as Washington's starter for 2021, Ron Rivera's team could actually be a good fit for Mills.

Stay tuned.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast