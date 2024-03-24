Mel Kiper has Broncos landing a QB in his most recent mock draft

With the 2024 NFL draft quickly approaching, many professional pundits are trying to put their finger on the pulse of each team’s future first-round pick.

One of the most prolific predictors is ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who has been doing mock drafts since the 1980s. This year, Kiper predicts that the Denver Broncos will choose a young, shapeable quarterback with the No. 12 pick in the first round.

Kiper suggested that Denver take University of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with that pick in his most recent NFL mock draft.

“Nix isn’t going to be for every team, but [Broncos head coach Sean] Payton might see a little Drew Brees in him,” Kiper wrote on ESPN.com. “He’s a super-fast processor who can make every throw and was one of the most productive passers in college football the past two seasons. He had 74 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions after transferring from Oregon.”

In this draft, Kiper had Nix as the fifth quarterback off the board, behind USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

The Nix pick is a change from Kiper’s last mock draft that had the Broncos selecting UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire