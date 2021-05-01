Mel Kiper a big fan of the Vikings drafting LB Chazz Surratt

The Vikings drafted linebacker Chazz Surratt with the 78th overall pick on Friday night.

While most Vikings’ fans are talking about the team possibly drafting the next franchise quarterback in Kellen Mond, ESPN’s Mel Kiper is a big fan of the Surratt pick.

Here’s a bit of what Kiper wrote about the pick:

The Vikings had four picks in the third round, and while quarterback Kellen Mond (No. 66) will get the publicity, the one I liked most is former quarterback Chazz Surratt, who is a really productive converted linebacker. He should play early.

The Vikings had four third-round picks after not having a second-round pick. The fun won’t stop as the team has three fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks and one sixth-round pick.

The Vikings have done a nice job of addressing needs, hitting on the offensive and defensive line, along with linebacker and quarterback. It seems like next could be safety, wide receiver and tight end.