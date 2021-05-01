Mel Kiper a big fan of the Vikings drafting LB Chazz Surratt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Ratke
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Vikings drafted linebacker Chazz Surratt with the 78th overall pick on Friday night.

While most Vikings’ fans are talking about the team possibly drafting the next franchise quarterback in Kellen Mond, ESPN’s Mel Kiper is a big fan of the Surratt pick.

Here’s a bit of what Kiper wrote about the pick:

The Vikings had four picks in the third round, and while quarterback Kellen Mond (No. 66) will get the publicity, the one I liked most is former quarterback Chazz Surratt, who is a really productive converted linebacker. He should play early.

The Vikings had four third-round picks after not having a second-round pick. The fun won’t stop as the team has three fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks and one sixth-round pick.

The Vikings have done a nice job of addressing needs, hitting on the offensive and defensive line, along with linebacker and quarterback. It seems like next could be safety, wide receiver and tight end.

Recommended Stories

  • In the early rookie of the year odds, Najee Harris stands out

    The first overall pick is the first favorite to win the rookie of the year award. But the 24th pick could be the one to watch. Via PointsBet, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has +250 odds to win the prize the night before Super Bowl LVI. That part was predictable. After that, it gets interesting. Bears [more]

  • Colts had Dayo Odeyingbo graded higher than Day 2 OTs

    Indy had their sights set on Dayo.

  • Vikings select Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II in the 2021 NFL draft

    Could Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones II be the missing piece to the Vikings defensive line in 2021?

  • Vikings love Kellen Mond, but Kirk Cousins remains the guy

    The Vikings love quarterback Kellen Mond. But they don’t love him enough to turn their current depth chart upside down. In two years, that could change. “Kirk’s our starting quarterback,” G.M. Rick Spielman told reporters on Friday night, when asked whether he called Cousins before making Mond a third-round pick. “There’s no competition there. It’s [more]

  • Panthers Draft Tommy Tremble, Completing His Fascinating Rise

    The new Carolina Panther was a coveted tight end prospect this year despite posting just 35 career catches.

  • Vikings select Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in third round

    The Vikings have Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. Kubiak’s father, Gary, played quarterback at Texas A&M and began his coaching career with the Aggies. The younger Kubiak now has a Texas A&M quarterback to groom. The Vikings used the 66th overall choice, the second pick in the third round, on Kellen Mond. After five [more]

  • 'Collecting checks': Robert Griffin III takes shot at Kirk Cousins after Vikings drafted a QB

    Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.

  • WATCH: Highlights of Teven Jenkins show he plays football like he’s angry

    The Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins, and these highlights show exactly why they made the move.

  • Twins reinstate Kepler, Garlick from COVID injured list

    The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 injured list and recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul before beginning a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday. The return of Kepler and Garlick cleared the last of the quarantines for the Twins, who had three straight games postponed two weekends ago due to virus troubles. Kepler and Garlick will also get the Twins almost to full lineup strength, with only first baseman Miguel Sanó (strained right hamstring) sidelined.

  • Giants' Azeez Ojulari excited to reunite with Andrew Thomas, Lorenzo Carter

    When ﻿Azeez Ojulari ﻿was drafted 50th overall to the Giants on Friday night, another Georgia product that was drafted last year by Big Blue was there to celebrate.

  • Eight quarterbacks drafted in first three rounds, most in common draft era

    Eight quarterbacks have been selected so far in the 2021 NFL draft, the most through three rounds since the NFL began the “common draft” era in 1967. Friday night saw three quarterbacks selected, when Kyle Trask went to Tampa Bay at the end of the second round and Kellen Mond went to Minnesota and Davis [more]

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • Report: NBA hopes to adopt play-in tournament for future seasons

    The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.

  • Westbrook posts 31st triple-double, Wizards rout Cavs 122-93

    CLEVELAND (AP) Russell Westbrook posted his 31st triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Washington Wizards continued their postseason push with a 122-93 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. It was Westbrook's 177th career triple-double, moving him within four of Oscar Robertson's NBA record.

  • Urban Meyer retools Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Tim Tebow?

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde recap the opening night of the NFL Draft and specifically look at Urban Meyer's first few acquisitions with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • 10 fantasy takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft

    Matt Harmon gives you 10 immediate takeaways from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft including why this might finally be the time for Allen Robinson to return to the top-10 wide receivers.

  • 76ers use balanced scoring, rout Hawks for 2nd straight game

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second straight game. Philadelphia is a half-game behind Brooklyn in the race for the top seed in the East.

  • Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin taking leave of absence

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.

  • NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

    (Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.

  • 'Ultra-rare' LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

    It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.