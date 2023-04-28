Mel Kiper is a big fan of Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes

After the end of round one of the NFL draft, everyone wants to grade each team’s performance from night one. While it’s a futile exercise, fans want to know everything about their new additions.

One person fans want to hear from is ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper. After the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Kiper named the teams who crushed night one and also noted some of the other picks he liked.

One of those picks he liked was Washington’s selection of Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Kiper said the following about Forbes:

Speaking of, No. 16 overall pick Emmanuel Forbes is another guy I really like. The 6-foot-1, 166-pound cornerback has a slim frame, but he just makes plays — he had six pick-sixes at Mississippi State, after all. He has phenomenal ball skills.

Forbes will be judged against Christian Gonzalez, who went one pick later to the New England Patriots. Still, the Commanders are happy coming away with a player who can take their defense to another level.

