Mel Kiper believes 49ers reached for WR Ricky Pearsall in Round 1

While the 49ers’ selection of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall received mixed reviews from fans, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was pretty straightforward with his thoughts. He wasn’t a huge fan of the selection, dropping it in his list of ‘head-scratching’ first-round picks.

Pearsall was below a handful of wide receivers on Kiper’s big board. Via ESPN:

This one makes you wonder what’s going on with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, right? Could the 49ers have more moves coming? In the end, though, I had Pearsall ranked below both Xavier Legette, Keon Coleman and Adonai Mitchell, all of whom were still available at the end of Round 1. Pearsall lit up the combine with his testing numbers, and he could be a better pro than college player. He’s my No. 10 wideout.

It doesn’t look on the surface like the Pearsall pick has anything to do with the immediate futures of Aiyuk or Samuel. The presentation of the selection as a ‘reach’ on Kiper’s board is commensurate with other top draft analysts.

He was behind Mitchell and Georgia WR Ladd McConkey on Daniel Jeremiah’s top 150 list.

Dane Brugler of the Athletic had him behind McConkey, Mitchell, Coleman and Michigan WR Roman Wilson.

A ‘reach’ is only in the eye of the beholder and it’s clear the 49ers believe Pearsall is ready to contribute right away. If he can contribute to the extension of their Super Bowl window he’ll be able to shed that ‘reach’ label quickly.

