Mekhi Wingo and Sage Ryan at practice as LSU football preps for Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

BATON ROUGE – LSU football defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and defensive back Sage Ryan were in attendance at the Tigers' practice Tuesday ahead of their matchup against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Ryan was at practice despite announcing Friday that he was entering the transfer portal and not appearing Monday at the Tigers' charity event. He's the lone LSU starter who has said that he would be entering the portal.

Ryan had 25 tackles and two pass breakups this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wingo's availability for the bowl game was in doubt after having surgery and sitting out the final six weeks of the season with a lower body injury. He had 13 tackles and 14 quarterback pressures before sitting out, per PFF.

Ryan was a big piece in LSU's defense this season. With the four cornerbacks LSU added from the transfer portal hurt or unavailable, Ryan stepped in at the position despite being a safety and nickelback throughout his first two years in Baton Rouge.

Wingo was a third-team All-American in his first season with the Tigers last season after transferring in from Missouri.

LSU faces Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa (11 a.m., ESPN2).

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Sage Ryan, Mekhi Wingo at LSU football bowl practice vs. Wisconsin