NEW: Mekhi Wingo will reportedly play vs. Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Though LSU will be without its star quarterback Jayden Daniels in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 against Wisconsin, the team will be getting a major boost on defense.

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will make his return to the field against the Badgers, coach Brian Kelly told On3’s Shea Dixon on Wednesday. One of the most impactful players on that side of the ball, Wingo missed the final five games of the season after undergoing surgery for a lower-body injury suffered against Auburn.

Wingo said at the time that he would return for the College Football Playoff, and even with the Tigers falling short of that goal, he will make his way back to the field for the postseason.

Just spoke with #LSU HC Brian Kelly here in Tampa. He said LSU DT Mekhi Wingo will play vs Wisconsin. He’s been part of bowl prep and is medically cleared after surgery in October sidelined him the remainder of the regular season. @BengalTigerOn3 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 27, 2023

Wingo has yet to announce a draft decision. In seven games this fall, he totaled 22 tackles (three for loss) and 2.5 sacks.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire