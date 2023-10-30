Mekhi Wingo injury: How will Brian Kelly, LSU football replace star DT vs. Alabama?

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will have to replace its best defensive lineman for this weekend's matchup against No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa (6:45 p.m., CBS).

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will be out for the next six weeks after having surgery during LSU's idle week, coach Brian Kelly said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC), as they'll also be missing four cornerbacks for the game.

"You can't be built for 11 players," Kelly said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "We have depth, we have good players that will step up and be ready to play and we'll play at a high level."

Replacing Wingo will primarily be Jordan Jefferson, the West Virginia transfer who Kelly said has graded out as LSU's best defensive lineman this season. Jefferson has seven defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

"(He's) physical at the point of attack, uses his hands well, is getting great separation, gap integrity has been outstanding," Kelly said. "He's playing really well."

The Tigers can also rotate Jacobian Guillory into its starting lineup, and they have Florida transfer Jalen Lee and redshirt freshman Tygee Hill as backups. Arizona transfer Paris Shand has mostly played defensive end this season but could also slide inside if need be.

