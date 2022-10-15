Mekhi Garner wants to show his former head coach what he created

Coming out of high school in 2018, Mekhi Garner was a three-star recruit from Mesquite, Texas. He held multiple Division I scholarship offers, but ultimately he decided to commit to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Their head coach at the time was none other than current Florida Gators head coach, Billy Napier. Napier was a guy that took a chance on Garner out of high school, and it paid off as he became a starter and a star for the Ragin’ Cajun defense.

After last season, Napier was named the new head coach of the Gators, and Garner hit the transfer portal. Though they went their separate ways, they will meet again in the Swamp this Saturday.

“You know like I told the other reporters that he was the one who gave me a shot, gave me an opportunity. “But, now, it’s time to put it all together and show him what he created, you know, a monster.”

Napier created a monster at defensive back. Hopefully, Garner is able to showcase that against Anthony Richardson on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire