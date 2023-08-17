Mekhi Blackmon leaves joint practice with upper-body injury

During joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon sustained an injury according to multiple reports. The injury has been described as an arm or a sholder. He has left practice and is being evaluated by team trainers.

Blackmon was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings out of USC. Blackmon was to be utilized on the inside as a nickel cornerback.

One of the knocks on Blackmon coming out of college was the fact that he was undersized. At 5’11” and 178 pounds, Blackmon’s physical style of play could leave him more susceptible to injury. However, that same style of play made him a perfect fit in new defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ attacking style of defense.

Blackmon has had a good camp so far as he has been consistently playing with the backup unit as a nickel cornerback.

Blackmon led the Pac-12 in passes defended in his last season at USC.

It is currently unclear how severe the injury is and we will keep you posted on the severity when details are released.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire