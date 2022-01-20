Mekhi Blackmon follows Brenden Rice to USC

The hits keep coming for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Earlier this week, wide receiver Brenden Rice announced that he was heading to USC after entering the transfer portal.

As it turns out, Rice won’t be the only former Buff to join Lincoln Riley — Mekhi Blackmon will also head to LA to join the Trojans.

The former Buffs cornerback is one of many Colorado players to enter the portal and is now the second to join USC in a matter of days.

The California native posted a video on his Twitter account and pumped up the Trojans faithful by stinging the hearts of Buffs fans.

Painful for Karl Dorrell’s program.

The bad news just keeps coming, and if it weren’t for R.J. Sneed III and new wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan, this would hurt even more.

Blackmon had a career-high 41 tackles last season with four passes defended and an interception in his best season in Boulder. But, former CU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin left for Oregon, and perhaps that made up Blackmon’s mind to head out.

Christian Gonzalez also left Colorado and joined the Ducks, so there will be quite a few familiar faces elsewhere in the Pac-12 next season.

It has been a brutal stretch for the Buffs as far as the transfer portal goes and there could very well be more departures coming, even after a trio of Buffs entered this week as well.

