Mekhi Blackmon expected to sign contract Friday

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL draft class already has one player signed in fifth-round pick defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and will soon have another one signed as well.

According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson, third-round pick cornerback Mekhi Blackmon is expected to sign his contract on Friday.

According to Spotrac, Blackmon’s rookie contract is projected to be for four years and $5,304,082 with a signing bonus of $857,514 and a salary cap hit of $964,370 in 2023.

The signing of Blackmon will leave just four players from the 2023 NFL draft class unsigned.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire