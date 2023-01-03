Mekhi Blackmon declares for the NFL draft, ending USC and collegiate careers

The USC Trojans suffered a crushing loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, 46-45, as the Green Wave scored the game-winning touchdown with eight seconds left.

This loss will sting for a long time in Southern California, although the Trojans should be right back in a New Year’s Six Bowl next year with Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

One big loss will be wide receiver Jordan Addison, who missed the game as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The other will be Mekhi Blackmon, the cornerback who transferred from Colorado. After the game, Blackmon announced that he is heading to the 2023 NFL Draft as well.

Blackmon had a sensational season for a disappointing USC defense, but after transferring from Colorado, he emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the country and the Pac-12.

Blackmon finished the year with 47 tackles and three interceptions and showcased his skills in the Cotton Bowl despite playing on a defense that allowed Tulane to come back late in the game.

USC CB Mekhi Blackmon does a great job playing the back shoulder throw by reading the WRs eyes and disrupting the pass. Blackmon, a Colorado transfer, is a CB prospect to watch in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/aUipYe42y3 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) January 2, 2023

Blackmon played with the Buffs for four seasons before deciding to play his final year with the Trojans, and he should enter the draft process as one of the most intriguing players at the cornerback position.

Story continues

The loss of Blackmon will be tough for the USC defense, and Alex Grinch (or whoever is the next DC) will need to find somebody to step up.

List

Mike Bohn, Lincoln Riley need to make a run at Jim Leonhard for USC defensive coordinator

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire