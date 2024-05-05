Last year, the Minnesota Vikings found a potential diamond in round three of the 2024 NFL Draft. That diamond still needs some polish, but Mekhi Blackmon is looking for the part after being drafted out of USC.

Now Blackmon is seeing the team draft another defensive back in round three the following year, and he has given his stamp of approval.

In a post on his Instagram story, Blackmon shared a clip showing him enjoying highlight reels of the former Oregon Duck. Throughout the clip, he can be heard laughing and giving various approval points, showcasing his excitement over his new teammate.

Blackmon came in as a rookie and broke up eight passes while securing one interception in the process. He also tallied 41 tackles while also securing one fumble recovery. If the Vikings get that same type of rookie year out of Khyree Jackson then this secondary may see itself taking a turn.

#Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon approves of new teammate Khyree Jackson’s play 🤣 Can’t wait to watch this duo in action. pic.twitter.com/EGR6UbnMqF — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) May 3, 2024

