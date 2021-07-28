Mekhi Becton wants to be ‘great’ in 2021

Mekhi Becton was satisfied with his rookie season in 2020, but he’s looking to take it up a notch in 2021.

“I’m trying to take it to another level,” Becton said Tuesday. “I was good last year, but I’m trying to be great this year.”

Becton played well last season when he was actually on the field. He had a 74.4 Pro Football Focus grade while committing seven penalties (tied for 9th) and allowing seven sacks (tied for 5th).

However, the injury bug got to Becton a few times in his rookie year. He had some minor injuries to his ankle, chest, and shoulder, which caused him to miss a few games.

The second-year tackle also told reporters that he’s down to the weight that the team wants him at. While Becton failed to disclose what that weight is, he did say he met his goal for training camp.

Robert Saleh and the Jets want to make sure Becton still has the strength and physicality he showed off last season while driving defenders into the ground. But they also want to make sure that Becton stays on the field for the entire season. It appears the Jets are happy with where Becton is at after the lineman hired a personal chef and limited his diet to mostly fish and vegetables.

