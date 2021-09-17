Mekhi Becton to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-8 weeks

Mekhi Becton is scheduled to have surgery next week after dislocating his kneecap next week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Becton is expected to miss 4-8 weeks after he goes under the knife. The surgery will clean up damaged cartilage in Becton’s knee.

Becton injured his knee late in the third quarter of New York’s season opener against the Panthers. The injury occurred on the same play Zach Wilson fired his first NFL touchdown pass to Corey Davis.

New York’s offensive line was already struggling to protect Wilson with its star offensive tackle on the field. Now, George Fant will slide over to left tackle in place of Becton, with veteran Morgan Moses entering the starting lineup at right tackle.

