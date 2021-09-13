Mekhi Becton to miss significant time after suffering knee injury during Jets' Week 1 loss: report

Mekhi Becton looking cropped

Mekhi Becton will miss significant time after suffering a knee cap dislocation that popped back into place during Sunday's Jets loss to the Carolina Panthers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Becton, who will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies following a subluxation and MCL sprain, will reportedly miss roughly four-to-five weeks.

Becton was carted off the field on Sunday after suffering the injury late in the third quarter.



While blocking, Becton got hit in the knee from behind by Greg Van Roten and Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, and went down.



Becton limped to the sidelines and covered his face with a towel a couple of times before eventually being carted to the locker room.

