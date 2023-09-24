Mekhi Becton to start at left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker to right tackle, Joe Tippmann makes debut at right guard

The Jets are going to start Mekhi Becton at left tackle, move Alijah Vera-Tucker to right tackle and rookie Joe Tippmann will make his NFL debut starting at right guard.

With the Jets moving Duane Brown to injured reserve, the team needed to consider all options up front and figure out how to get their best five players on the line on the field. This is arguably their best combination rather than putting Billy Turner at one of the tackle spots after his performance during the preseason.

Wes Schweitzer very well could have started at right guard but he is out with a concussion, so Tippmann is next in line.

Becton returns to the left side and Vera-Tucker goes to a spot he has starting experience at from last season at right tackle.

