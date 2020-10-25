Mekhi Becton set to join Sam Darnold in return to Jets lineup

The Jets should have their top two draft picks from this April on the field against the Bills this Sunday.

Second-round pick Denzel Mims was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and the wideout is set for his NFL debut. First-round pick Mekhi Becton was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but seemed to be on track to play and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that will be the case.

Becton has missed the last two games and said on Friday that he’s feeling well.

“It’s feeling great,” Becton said, via the team’s website. “It’s something I have to keep treating, another thing I have to do for my body before I get out there and perform. It’s another added thing to the to-do list before I get ready.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold is also set to return to action for the Jets. He’s also missed two games with a shoulder injury, but hopes of having all offensive hands on deck don’t look good after wide receiver Jamison Crowder was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

