Mekhi Becton ruled out, Tony Adams downgraded to doubtful

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton has been ruled out with an ankle injury while safety Tony Adams was downgraded to doubtful with a finger injury.

Mekhi Becton (ankle) has been ruled out, per the Jets. S Tony Adams (hand) is doubtful. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 19, 2023

Becton had his ankle rolled up during the first half against the Bills and limped to the sideline. He was then carted from the medical tent to the locker room and initially ruled questionable to return. ESPN’s Rich Cimini is reporting the injury could be a high-ankle sprain. Carter Warren is in at left tackle.

LT Mekhi Becton has been downgraded to OUT, per #Jets. They suspect a high-ankle sprain, per source. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 19, 2023

Adams suffered what looked to be a dislocated finger in the first quarter and came off the field. He eventually went to the locker room as well and was also initially ruled questionable to return. He is now doubtful. Adrian Amos took over at safety.

